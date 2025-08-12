/Maneka Gandhi's warning over Supreme Court order: 'Dogs from other states will come to Delhi'

Delhi Mayor Iqbal Singh on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's order to relocate stray dogs in the National Capital Region (NCR) to shelters within eight weeks, saying the civic administration will make temporary and permanent shelters to implement the direction. BJP leader and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi called the order "a strange judgment", questioning the feasibility of the court's plan to tackle the stray dog menace.

Mayor Iqbal Singh said the civic bodies will try to implement the order within six weeks, nearly two weeks before the Supreme Court's deadline.

"I welcome the Supreme Court's order as the people of Delhi were facing a lot of problems. We will try our best to implement this order in the next 6 weeks," he said.

Singh elaborated on how the administration plans to lock away stray dogs.

"We don't have shelter homes, but we have 10 operational sterilisation centres. We can make temporary and permanent shelter homes. MCD and the Delhi government will ensure that no one faces problems due to stray dogs. We will make an action plan after holding meetings with our officers," he added.

Gandhi alleged that the judgment was pronounced in anger.

"It is not a doable order... This is a very strange judgment given by someone who is in anger. Angry judgments are never sensible," she said.

She said that there were no government-run shelters in the national capital.

"In how many shelters would you put 3 lakh dogs? You don't even have one. To make those shelters, you have to spend at least Rs 15 thousand crore," she claimed.

Maneka Gandhi said that to implementthe court's order, the local administration would have to build at least 3000 shelters.

"This can't be done in two months... You'll have to employ 1.5 lakh people to just be sanitation workers, which will again cost crores... Firstly, when they go to get the dogs, there will be fighting in every street because feeders are not going to let the dogs go. Every day, there will be fights. Do we want this destabilisation situation? Other political parties will get into it to attack the BJP...When the dogs from here are displaced, dogs from nearby states will come to Delhi, as there will be more food here. Then, within a week, there will be another 3 lakh dogs in Delhi, and these will not be sterilised. Then will you start another sterilisation programme and spend hundreds of crores again?" she added.