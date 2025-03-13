A man in the south Indian state of Telangana killed his wife on Tuesday night as he was allegedly upset about a dispute over cooking. Media reports mentioned that she refused to cook mutton curry for him.

The incident took place in Manjathanda, located in Upparigudem village of Seerole Mandal in Mahbubabad district. As per the media, the victim, Maloth Kalavati (35), was beaten to death by M Balu, her mother claimed. Balu is an agricultural labourer.

Initial reports claimed that Balu had purchased mutton on Tuesday night and asked Kalavathi to cook it, but she refused.

She apparently refused and said that she would cook it the next morning, which led to a fierce argument between the two. Balu then struck her with a wooden stick in a fit of rage. He reportedly hit her on the head, causing severe injury, eventually causing her death.

As quoted in media reports, Seerole Sub-Inspector (SI) Ch Nagesh said, "We received information of a domestic disturbance and immediately dispatched officers to the scene. Upon arrival, we found the deceased body of Kalavathi. The suspect was absconding."

The police official further said that Kalavathi's body was shifted to the Mahabubabad Government Hospital for postmortem. He said that a case was registered and the probe was on.

