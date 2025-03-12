Dupatta Killer, an invigorating true-crime documentary, is here and promises to share chilling details of the story of Goa’s infamous serial killer. Backed by DocuBay and IN10 Media Network, it is set to premiere on March 21, 2025.

The documentary delves deep into the haunting story of Mahanand Naik, Goa’s most infamous serial killer, who was accused of murdering 16 women but was convicted for only one. His method of killing—luring his victims with false promises of marriage and then strangling them with their own dupattas—shocked the nation and left a lasting impact on the region.

Dupatta Killer: The plot

According to the makers, Dupatta Killer is more than just a recounting of past crimes; it is an exploration of the dark psychology of a killer and a critical examination of the systemic failures that allowed him to evade justice for years.

Through survivor testimonies, expert insights, and an in-depth look into the police investigations, the documentary sheds light on how Naik preyed on women, often from underprivileged backgrounds, and exploiting their vulnerabilities.

Watch the trailer here:

In a statement, director Patrick Graham said, “Directing this documentary was a tough challenge, as it meant dealing with sensitive issues and finding a way to tell a complex story with care. While the story has been told before, we aimed to give it a new perspective, going beyond the crime to look at the systemic failures that made it possible. The difficulty wasn’t just in retelling the events, but in balancing respect for the victims with the harsh truths that needed to be shared. This film offers a perspective that has been missing, giving the story the depth and attention it deserves.”

Dupatta Killer delves into the crucial question of what justice means for victims, as Naik’s potential release after 15 years sparks a broader conversation on rehabilitation, accountability, and whether a serial killer can truly reform.

The documentary will be available exclusively on DocuBay, premiering on March 21, 2025.