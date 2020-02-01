Man fires two rounds of bullets in Shaheen Bagh area, gets detained

A man fired two rounds of bullets in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on Saturday where protestors have been demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The man fired bullets in the air after which he was taken into custody by the Police. The man claims to be Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village, near Noida border.

According to reports, no injury or casualty has been reported.

The incident comes just a couple of days after a man had fired on anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Jamia area, injuring a student.

According to reports, 19-year-old Ram Bhagat Gopal Sharma brandished his gun and opened fire where anti-CAA protests were going on in Jamia area on Thursday.

Sharma is reported to be a resident of Greater Noida's Jewar area and has been detained by the Police.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took note of the incident and said that the Central government will not tolerate any such incidents.