/Man eats KFC chicken inside ISKCON’s vegetarian restaurant in London; Netizens express outrage | WATCH

A viral video showing a man eating chicken inside a vegetarian restaurant run by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in London has sparked outrage on social media. In the clip, a man of African descent enters the pure vegetarian restaurant and asks the staff if meat is served there. When the staff deny, the man pulls out a box of KFC chicken and starts eating it inside the eatery. The incident, caught on video, has triggered anger from netizens.

In the footage, the man can be seen asking the staff of Govinda’s restaurant, “Is this a vegan restaurant?” To which the staff standing behind the counter replies, “Yes.” He again asks, “So there’s no meat?” The woman behind the counter replies, “No meat, no onion, no garlic.”

He then pulls out a KFC chicken bucket and starts eating it in front of them. When the staff tells him to go outside, he even offers the food to the staff and customers. A customer tells him, “You’re actually violating somebody’s religion, and this is not fair!”

Indian rapper and singer Badshah took to X to slam the incident. He posted, “Even the chicken would be embarrassed. Dude wasn’t hungry for chicken, he was hungry for some chappal on that face.”

Social media expresses outrage

The incident drew massive criticism on social media. “Horrendous,” a social media user wrote. “What should we call this? Racism or pure Hindu Hate?” Another person wrote, “This is absolutely not acceptable.”

“Hope the complaint was filed in the local police station … Don’t know if he can be arrested for this or not, but this is pure hate towards Hindus and he is fully aware that Hindus won’t retaliate, so had the courage to do such a horrendous thing,” one person said.

“He achieved nothing by harassing people! Zero achievement but created a nuisance in society,” another person wrote. A user said, “Filthy & Sick mindset.”

Another user said, “Shameful act, he intentionally ate Chicken to offend or trigger Vegans. He Got Lucky to get away without anyone slapping him.” One said, “This is harassment on purpose.”