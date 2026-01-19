/Malnutrition still killing in Maharashtra’s tribal belt

The Bombay High Court has strongly reprimanded the Maharashtra government over its handling of malnutrition-related deaths in the state’s tribal regions, observing that “too little is being done” to address a crisis that continues to claim lives despite decades of policy interventions.

The court’s remarks came while hearing public interest litigations or PILs highlighting the alarming number of deaths among infants, pregnant women, and lactating mothers in the Melghat tribal belt of Amravati district.

According to data placed before the court, at least 115 deaths have been reported in the region, allegedly linked to malnutrition and related health complications.

A division bench comprising Justices Ravindra V. Ghuge and Abhay Mantri expressed dissatisfaction with the state’s response, stating that merely presenting statistics or denying direct responsibility was insufficient.

The judges stressed that the government must demonstrate seriousness, accountability, and urgency in tackling the deep-rooted causes of malnutrition rather than offering routine explanations.

During the hearing, the state government acknowledged the reported deaths but argued that not all fatalities were caused solely by malnutrition. The government pointed to social factors such as early marriages, teenage pregnancies, poor maternal health, lack of awareness, and limited access to healthcare facilities as contributing causes. However, the court maintained that these issues only underline the failure of governance and welfare delivery mechanisms in vulnerable regions.

Melghat, a predominantly tribal area, has long been synonymous with malnutrition-related deaths, particularly among children. Despite the presence of schemes such as the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), midday meal programmes, and nutrition missions, the region continues to struggle with food insecurity, poverty, inadequate medical infrastructure, and difficult terrain, which limit effective implementation.

The High Court observed that the persistence of such deaths reflects systemic neglect and asked the government to move beyond paperwork. It directed authorities to identify the exact causes of deaths, strengthen on-ground monitoring, improve healthcare access, and ensure timely nutritional support to at-risk populations.

Calling for a zero-tolerance approach to malnutrition-related fatalities, the bench instructed the Maharashtra government to submit a detailed action plan outlining concrete measures to prevent further deaths. The court has scheduled the next hearing for February 27, by which time it expects a clear roadmap demonstrating meaningful intervention rather than assurances.

The case has once again drawn attention to the long-standing crisis of malnutrition in India’s tribal belts, raising uncomfortable questions about policy implementation, social inequality, and the state’s responsibility toward its most marginalised citizens