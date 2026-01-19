/India lauds UAE 'for composition of delegation even for the 2-hour visit'

As UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan concluded his official India visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a briefing on Monday (Jan 19). In the special briefing, Misri noted how the short meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President “was with a really high-power delegation”.

During the meeting, the leaders reviewed the full scope of bilateral cooperation. They agreed that the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to strengthen over the past decade.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office noted, “The two leaders welcomed the robust growth in trade and economic cooperation since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022 and noted the rapid growth of bilateral trade, which reached US$ 100 billion in FY 2024-25. Buoyed by the enthusiasm of the business communities on both sides, they decided to double bilateral trade to target US$ 200 billion by 2032.”

They assured cooperation in food security and recognised its strategic importance in ensuring sustainable supply chains and long-term resilience. Collaboration in the space sector was spoken about; with that, the leaders also mentioned science, innovation and technology. Artificial intelligence (AI) will remain in focus at a time when technology is ruling the roost.

“In this context, they welcomed the understanding reached to collaborate on a joint initiative aimed at driving commercialisation of the sector through the advancement of space sciences and technologies,” the statement added.