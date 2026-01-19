/UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in Delhi, holds talks with PM Narendra Modi amid regional tensions

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi on Monday (January 19) for an official visit to India and was personally received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport. The visit comes at a time of escalating tensions in West Asia and reflects the growing strategic engagement between India and the United Arab Emirates. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit is being held at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi and builds on the momentum created by frequent high-level interactions between the two leaders.

Sharing details on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said the UAE President’s visit highlights the importance he places on strengthening the India-UAE partnership. “Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. His visit illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong India-UAE friendship. Looking forward to our discussions,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s stay in India is expected to last around two hours, during which he will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi later in the evening. This marks the UAE President’s third official visit to India since taking office and his fifth trip to the country over the past decade, underlining the deepening ties between the two countries.