/After PM Modi, Russia President Vladimir Putin invited to join Trump's Gaza 'Board of Peace'

A day after India PM Narendra Modi was invited by US President Donald Trump to be part of his Gaza's 'Board of Peace', Russian President Vladimir Putin has also been invited to join the 'Board of Peace', his spokesman said on Monday (January 19). Speaking at a media briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had received an invitation through diplomatic channels to join the proposed Board of Peace. He added that the Kremlin is currently examining the offer and expects to receive further information from the United States.

The board’s creation, which would be chaired by US President Donald Trump, is described as a central element of a UN-backed US initiative aimed at demilitarising and rebuilding Gaza following two years of devastating conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group. Trump has characterised the body as “the greatest and most prestigious board ever assembled.” According to official statements, its members would include former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, special envoy Steve Witkoff, World Bank President Ajay Banga, billionaire Marc Rowan, and adviser Robert Gabriel.

Other leaders invited to participate include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Argentine President Javier Milei, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, their offices confirmed.