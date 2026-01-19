/Political row erupts as Greenland dog sled federation disinvites US Envoy Jeff Landry

Greenland’s dog sled federation has distanced itself from US President Donald Trump’s special envoy after reports emerged that he had been invited to attend the country’s annual dog sled race. The incident has added to growing tensions over Washington’s repeated statements about taking control of the Arctic island. The Greenland Dog Sledding Association (KNQK) said it was informed that the private tourism company which invited US envoy Jeff Landry had withdrawn the invitation on its own. In a post on Facebook, the federation said this development was “reassuring” and stressed that it had never supported the idea of foreign political figures attending the event.

Landry, who is also the governor of Louisiana, was appointed by Trump last month as a special envoy tasked with advancing US interests in Greenland. Trump has repeatedly claimed that Greenland is strategically important for US and Arctic security, comments that have angered officials in both Greenland and Denmark. Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Danish kingdom. KNQK previously described the invitation to Landry as “totally inappropriate,” saying the dog sled race is a cultural and sporting event, not a political platform. The federation said it opposes any political pressure or influence from outside Greenland, especially from foreign governments.

Organizers launch inquiry into invitation

In a separate statement, KNQK said it is now investigating how the invitation was sent in the first place. According to the federation, an American journalist alerted them that Landry had been invited to attend the race. KNQK said it considers the involvement of foreign political figures “wholly inappropriate” and wants to determine who was responsible. Landry had earlier described his role as Trump’s envoy as an “honour” and said he would work to make Greenland “a part of the US” These remarks have further fueled concern among Greenlandic and Danish leaders.

