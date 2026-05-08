/Maldives' Nasheed Eyes Leadership Role in MDP; calls for structural reforms in 2008 constitution

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed has signalled his ambition to lead the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) towards victory in the 2028 elections.

Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Nasheed described the MDP as an “excellent institution” not only domestically but regionally, and said he hoped to win the internal election he is currently contesting.

He pledged to extend his assistance in running the party, aiming to take it to leadership and make it “an example among small states and among parties in the Indian Ocean.”

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Nasheed played down immediate presidential ambitions, stating: “Right now, I want to see the MDP succeed, and not necessarily my presidency.”

His remarks come as he also called for structural reforms to the 2008 constitution to build on democratic gains and prevent backsliding after 18 years of implementation.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see the situation in Indian Ocean?

Mohamed Nasheed: It's been interesting two days here at the Indian Ocean Rim countries Association, we've touched upon many issues, including geopolitics, climate change and women's empowerment. Now, geopolitics is very topical because of the war in West Asia. The war has come to the Indian Ocean, with the ship being attacked just off the coast of Maldives and Sri Lanka, which is a big worry. We hope that Indian Ocean would remain a peaceful ocean. India is the net security provider for us, and we are confident that we could rely on India for whatever may come in the future.

Sidhant Sibal: India Maldives relationship is a strong relationship. Both are neighbors, together in thick and thin. How do you see the relationship between the two countries?

Mohamed Nasheed: Well, I think they're good. We started this government started it on a wrong footing, but they have realigned and make course corrections. It's going to be difficult for any government in the Maldives not to have very good relations with India. We are too linked together in all aspects of our nation building and nationhood. Not possible to have bad relations with India. We must always maintain good relations with India.

Sidhant Sibal: Recently, India has extended support to Maldives, especially the financial support, if you can perhaps talk about it,

Mohamed Nasheed: Well, I think there's another $50 million bond coming for maturity. I would like to see India also giving us a program, before rolling over the bonds and giving financial assistance. Financial Assistance going into budget doesn't necessarily come out very well when the government is very irresponsible. The current government is very, very irresponsible. They are wasting the money that we get from India, and I hope that it would be looked after better.

Sidhant Sibal: You're back in Maldives. There are a lot of speculations. What's your next plan? Next step. MDP leadership? Is this something that is on the cards?

Mohamed Nasheed: Well, I hope to win the election that I'm contesting now. The MDP is an excellent institution, not only in the Maldives, but also regionally. And I would again like to extend my assistance in running the party and hopefully taking the party to leadership, to victory into 28 elections, but also hopefully making the party an example among small states and among parties in the Indian Ocean.

Sidhant Sibal: win in the 2028 elections. Does that means you have the presidential ambitions again? Will we see President Nasheed soon?

Mohamed Nasheed: Right now, I want to see the MDP succeed, and not necessarily my presidency.



Sidhant Sibal: You did a press conference in Maldives where you have called for more structural changes in the country, including more parliamentary support, more oversight as well. What's the view behind what's the aim you're looking at?

Mohamed Nasheed: Well, you know this constitution, we started implementing the Constitution in 2008 and now it's been 18 years since then, and we have of course, seen a lot of gains, especially democratic gains, and also a fair amount of prosperity because of the new constitution. But we've also heard a lot of complaints, and it is obvious now that we should again rethink and see how we can build upon the gains that we have got, and also make sure that we don't slip back.