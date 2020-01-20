Malaysia too small to respond to India's boycott of palm oil with trade retaliation: Mahathir Mohamad

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday said that Malaysia is a too small of a nation to respond to India's boycott of palm oil with trade retaliation.

"We are too small to take retaliatory action. We have to find ways and means to overcome that," Mahathir told reporters in Langkawi, a resort island off the western coast of Malaysia.

India, the world's largest edible oil buyer, this month halted Malaysian palm oil imports after Malaysian PM Mohamad spoke out against recent policies of India including abrogation of Article 370 which critics say discriminate against Muslims.

Meanwhile, trade ministers from India and Malaysia are likely to meet on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos this week amid a palm oil spat between the two countries, a Malaysian government spokesman reportedly told Reuters recently.

(With inputs from Reuters)