Major Narco terror bid foiled by BSF in Jammu's Samba area

The Border Security Force(BSF) foiled a major smuggling bid in the Samba area of Jammu region. One Pakistani intruder was shot at and injured as a huge quantity of narcotics were recovered.

The BSF foiled a smuggling bid through the international border in Samba area and recovered eight packets of narcotics

( Heroin seized from the site)

“BSF troops noticed a suspicious movement of one person near IB from Pakistan side carrying one bag. Alert BSF troops immediately fired on the intruder and injured him. On search of the area, eight packets( about 8 kg) of narcotics likely to be heroin were recovered near the IB. The injured smuggler managed to crawl back to the Pak side. Blood stains of injured Pak smuggler was found," said PRO BSF Jammu.

The security forces have started a major search operation in the area after the recovery of drugs. An alert has also been issued across the International Border after the incident.

