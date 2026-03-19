/Major International cyber fraud racket busted, 7 arrested in high-tech crackdown

In a significant breakthrough against organised cybercrime, the Cyber Investigation Unit of the Crime Branch (CIK-CID) has busted a highly sophisticated international fraud racket operating from Srinagar, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on credible technical intelligence regarding covert call centres engaged in online fraud targeting both foreign and domestic nationals, the agency initiated a meticulously planned operation. Specialised teams of cyber experts and field operatives carried out sustained surveillance and in-depth digital intelligence gathering across multiple locations, ultimately identifying a key hub in the Industrial Area of Rangreth.

In a swift, coordinated crackdown conducted simultaneously at multiple sites across the city, seven suspects were apprehended on the spot. During the operation, officials seized a large quantity of electronic devices and communication tools believed to have been used in executing the fraud. These include 13 mobile phones, 9 laptops, VoIP systems, SIM cards, networking devices, and digital storage media.

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Among the items seized during the operation were multiple electronic devices, including iPhone 17 (2 units), iPhone 16 (3 units), iPhone 10 (2 units), and iPhone 11 (2 units), along with a Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (1 unit), Redmi 11TG5 (1), Narzo 50A (1), and Redmi Note 7 Pro (1). An Apple iPad (1) was also recovered, in addition to several laptops comprising Dell (3), HP (4), and Apple MacBook (2) systems. Officials stated that these devices contain substantial incriminating evidence, pointing to a well-organised and technologically advanced criminal setup.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were part of a larger cybercrime syndicate with connections extending beyond Jammu & Kashmir. The network specifically targeted victims in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

The group operated an illegal call centre using VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) systems to generate international virtual numbers and mask their real location through advanced spoofing and server routing techniques. This enabled them to impersonate legitimate service providers and deceive unsuspecting victims.

Investigators found that the fraudulently obtained money was transferred through banking channels, digital wallets, and mule accounts before being converted into cryptocurrencies, primarily USDT. The funds were then layered multiple times to obscure their origin and evade detection.

Notably, the entire operation was conducted without any cash transactions, highlighting the fully digital and sophisticated nature of the racket. Authorities estimate that transactions linked to the network run into several crores of rupees.

An FIR is being registered under charges including cheating, criminal conspiracy, and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act. Officials confirmed that follow-up raids are currently underway to apprehend additional suspects, while forensic analysis of the seized devices has already been initiated.