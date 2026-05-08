/Maharashtra’s biggest arms bust: Nearly 5,000 weapons seized in Nanded

Mumbai: A massive illegal weapons racket has been busted in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, with police seizing nearly five thousand sharp-edged weapons in what officials are calling the state’s biggest single-day arms haul.

The raid was carried out under a special operation named “Operation Crackdown”… where police recovered 4,796 weapons, including swords, daggers, guptis, kukris and folding knives, from a godown in the Guru Ramdas Nagar area.

According to the police, the seized weapons are worth around forty-three lakh rupees.

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Nanded Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar said that almost ninety per cent of the weapons appeared to be intended for criminal use, while only a few could have been meant for ceremonial or religious purposes.

The operation reportedly began after police intercepted a suspect carrying concealed weapons near Balirampur.

During questioning, investigators were led to the massive illegal stockpile.

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Police have identified the main accused as Jaswantsingh Prakashsingh Sukhmani, who is currently absconding.

A manhunt has now been launched to trace him and other possible links in the network.