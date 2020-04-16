Maharashtra reports 165 more coronavirus cases; 107 more in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Monday reported 165 more coronavirus cases with Mumbai reporting 107 cases, the state health department said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has now risen to 3,081.

The Andhra Pradesh government reported nine more cases of coronavirus with cases in Krishna, Kurnool and West Godavari districts.

The total number of coronavirus cases has now risen to 534. Fourteen people have died due to the virus with twenty patients who have been discharged.

In Rajasthan twenty-five new coronavirus cases were reported with Ajmer, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur and Tonk reporting COVID-19 cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases has now risen to 1,101.

As the number of cases continued to rise, the health ministry said 12,380 coronavirus cases have been reported so far in the country with 414 deaths.