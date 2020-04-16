At least 72 families in South Delhi quarantined after pizza delivery boy tests positive for coronavirus

As many as 72 families in a locality in Delhi's South district have been put under quarantine after a pizza delivery boy tested positive for coronavirus.

According to DM BM Mishra, a delivery boy from a famous pizza chain in Malviya Nagar area tested positive on Tuesday, following which the authorities immediately decided to quarantine his 16 colleagues at the outlet.

When his contacts were traced, at least 72 families where he delivered the pizzas to were put under isolation.

The said delivery boy is now undergoing treatment at a hospital, while others who came in his contact are being monitored on a daily basis.

Several orders from this outlet were also made through food delivery giant Zomato, which said that all colleagues of the delivery boy have tested negative.

"All the co-workers of the said rider have tested negative and as a precaution, the restaurant where the rider worked has suspended operations," a statement by Zomato added.

