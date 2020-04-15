Maharashtra reports 117 new coronavirus cases, 66 from Mumbai

Maharashtra on Monday reported 117 new cases with 66 from Mumbai and 44 from Pune with the total number of coronavirus cases numbering 2,801 in the state.

The Gujarat administration declared that there were no coronavirus symptoms found in chief minister Vijay Rupani even as Rajasthan reported 12 more coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

In Rajasthan, COVID-19 cases were reported from Jaipur, Dausa, Nagaur, Tonk, and Jhunjhun.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court ordered that the functioning of the courts subordinate to High Court shall continue to remain suspended till May 3 which is the date for the extended period of the lockdown announced by PM Modi on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan held a high level meeting through video conferencing with WHO officials on measures to combat the virus.