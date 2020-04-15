India agrees to export HCQ to Malaysia to help fight COVID-19

India has agreed to export hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets to Malaysia for use in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Malaysia has nearly 5,000 cases, 82 of whom have died.

India is the world's largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, sales of which have soared across the world including in the United States, especially after President Donald Trump touted it as a potential weapon against coronavirus.

New Delhi had last month put a hold on exports of hydroxychloroquine to secure supplies for itself, before agreeing this month to supply it to some of its neighbours as well as "nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic".

"On 14 April, India has given permission for Malaysia to import 89,100 tablets," Malaysia's Deputy Foreign Minister Kamarudin Jaffar told Reuters on Wednesday.

Malaysia had asked for more than one million hydroxychloroquine tablets from India. It has been using hydroxychloroquine for mild to severe COVID-19 cases along with other drugs.