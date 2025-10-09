/Maharashtra plans uniform sports ground policy to improve safety and facilities for women athletes

Mumbai: In a major step towards strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting women’s participation in sports, the Maharashtra government is considering a state-wide uniform policy to ensure basic amenities and enhanced safety measures at sports grounds across the state.

The move comes after concerns were raised during the 2026 Budget Session regarding the lack of adequate toilet facilities for women athletes at several sports venues.

Acting on an assurance given in the legislature, a detailed review meeting was held on Tuesday with officials from various departments to assess the current situation and chart a roadmap for improvement.

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During the meeting, suggestions were made to develop a comprehensive policy for sports ground infrastructure, with a special focus on the needs of women athletes.

Key proposals include the construction of model toilet facilities, installation of adequate lighting systems, creation of separate changing rooms, and deployment of CCTV cameras to enhance security at sports venues.

Officials noted that women athletes from Maharashtra have consistently delivered outstanding performances at both national and international competitions.

However, inadequate infrastructure at grassroots and district-level sports facilities often poses challenges for aspiring athletes, particularly women and girls.

The government emphasised that providing a safe, dignified, and supportive environment is essential for encouraging greater participation in sports.

Apart from physical infrastructure, discussions also highlighted the importance of quality coaching, nutritional support, financial assistance, access to training facilities, and social acceptance for the overall development of women athletes.

Authorities believe that access to basic facilities such as clean toilets, changing rooms, and secure training environments can significantly improve participation rates and help athletes focus on performance without facing avoidable hardships.

As part of the initiative, officials have been directed to prepare a detailed action plan for creating the required infrastructure at sports grounds across Maharashtra and ensure its effective implementation. The proposed policy is expected to benefit thousands of women athletes training in urban as well as rural parts of the state.