/Meta launches AI Business Agent on WhatsApp globally: What it means for small businesses

Meta has launched its AI-powered Business Agent globally, bringing advanced artificial intelligence tools to businesses using WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. The new service is designed to help companies automate customer support, answer questions, recommend products, book appointments and even assist with sales.

The announcement was made during Meta's Conversations conference in London and marks one of the company's biggest moves yet into the growing enterprise AI market. According to Meta, the rollout follows nearly two years of testing in countries including India and Mexico. More than one million businesses were already using earlier versions of Meta's business AI tools before the global expansion. The launch comes as technology companies including OpenAI, Google and Anthropic race to develop AI agents capable of carrying out real-world tasks for businesses and consumers.

What is Meta Business Agent?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meta Business Agent is an AI-powered virtual assistant designed to help businesses manage customer interactions around the clock. According to the company, the assistant can answer frequently asked questions, recommend products from a catalogue, qualify potential customers, book appointments and hand over complex conversations to human support teams when necessary. Unlike traditional chatbots that rely on fixed responses, Meta says the new system can understand context and carry out actions on behalf of businesses. For example, it can process bookings, help customers complete purchases and guide users through product selections.

The feature is now available to businesses of all sizes globally.

AI assistant comes to Instagram as well

Meta is not limiting the new technology to WhatsApp.

The company has confirmed that the Business Agent will also be integrated into Instagram Direct Messages and Messenger, creating a unified AI support system across Meta's platforms.

In addition, Meta is testing a new feature that provides daily summaries of customer conversations. These briefings can highlight missed messages, identify important customer trends and offer insights into engagement levels.

According to reports, future updates may include:

Market research assistance

Product performance insights

Calendar management

Competitive intelligence tools

Business workflow automation

These features are currently being tested with selected business accounts.

Meta is targeting businesses

For years, Meta's AI efforts focused mainly on consumer products. However, the company is now expanding into enterprise software and business automation.

Naomi Gleit, Meta's Head of Product, told Reuters that the launch is "definitely an enterprise play", signalling Meta's intention to compete with major AI companies in the business software market. The company believes businesses increasingly want AI systems that can do more than answer questions. Instead, firms are looking for tools that can take actions, manage workflows and improve customer experiences. Meta's strategy also builds on the popularity of WhatsApp Business, which is used by millions of businesses worldwide to communicate with customers.

Meta plans subscription-based pricing

While businesses will initially receive access to many features at no cost, Meta plans to introduce paid subscription tiers in the coming months.

According to the company:

Small businesses will receive access through WhatsApp Business Premium plans

Larger organisations will be charged based on AI usage and token consumption

Enterprises will gain access to advanced management controls and integrations

Custom AI agents for larger enterprises

Meta is also developing a broader Business Agent Platform aimed at larger organisations. The platform will allow companies to build custom AI agents connected to existing business software, including platforms such as Shopify, Zendesk and Shopee. This means businesses could create specialised AI assistants capable of handling customer support, inventory management, sales operations and internal workflows.

Meta says the platform will include enterprise-grade security controls, monitoring tools and performance analytics.

New discovery tools for customers

Meta is also introducing new ways for users to discover businesses powered by AI agents. Customers will be able to search for businesses directly through WhatsApp and share business contacts more easily with friends and family. The company believes these tools will help businesses improve visibility while making it easier for consumers to connect with brands through messaging platforms.

The bigger AI battle is shifting to businesses

Meta's latest launch reflects a broader shift taking place across the AI industry.

Over the past year, AI companies have increasingly focused on "agentic AI" systems capable of carrying out tasks rather than simply generating text. Companies including OpenAI, Google, Anthropic and Alibaba have all introduced business-focused AI agents designed to automate routine work. Meta's advantage lies in its enormous ecosystem. With billions of users across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger, the company already sits at the centre of communication between businesses and customers.