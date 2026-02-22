/Maharashtra: CBI probe likely in Ajit Pawar plane crash after state’s request to Centre

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has formally approached Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into last month’s plane crash that claimed the life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that a written request has been sent to the Centre urging that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure a comprehensive and independent inquiry. The move comes amid mounting political pressure and demands from leaders across party lines for greater transparency in the investigation.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar, a senior leader and one of Maharashtra’s most influential political figures, died on January 28 when a chartered Learjet 45 crashed near Baramati in Maharashtra’s Pune district. The aircraft reportedly went down while attempting to land in low-visibility conditions caused by dense fog. All five people on board were killed in the crash.

In the days following the tragedy, questions were raised by members of Pawar’s party, the Nationalist Congress Party, as well as by his family, over whether the crash was purely accidental. While there has been no official indication of foul play, the political sensitivity of the incident has intensified calls for a probe by a central agency.

Currently, parallel investigations are being conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the state CID, and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). Officials have said that flight data and cockpit voice recorders recovered from the wreckage are being examined to determine the sequence of events leading up to the crash. However, sources indicated that the recorders were exposed to intense heat, potentially complicating data retrieval.

CM Fadnavis has maintained that the state government is committed to ensuring a “thorough and impartial” investigation. By requesting a CBI probe, the government appears to be aiming to address public concerns and put speculation to rest.

The Centre is yet to take a final call on whether the CBI will take over the case. Meanwhile, the aviation safety investigation continues, with a preliminary report expected in the coming days.

The tragic death of Ajit Pawar has left a significant political vacuum in Maharashtra, and the outcome of the investigation is likely to carry both legal and political ramifications in the weeks ahead.