/Sniffer dog Tyson injured in Kishtwar encounter after major role in blow to Jaish-e-Mohammad

Indian Army’s 2 Para SF sniffer dog named Tyson took the first bullet during a counter-terror operation in Kishtwar, helping security forces confirm the presence of terrorists and successfully neutralise three of them, including a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), officials said on Sunday.

Sources stated that Tyson was leading the search party when the terrorists opened fire. Despite being hit, the canine’s swift action enabled troops to accurately pinpoint the militants’ location, resulting in a fierce gunfight in which three terrorists were eliminated.

Officials described the operation as a major success, underscoring the critical role played by the sniffer dog in preventing further casualties and ensuring mission success.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Notably, Tyson has participated in five to six anti-terror operations so far and has been instrumental in tracking terrorist movements across challenging terrain.