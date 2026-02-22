/‘Attempt to externalise its internal failures’: India condemns Pakistan’s airstrike on Afghanistan

India on Sunday (Feb 22) strongly condemned Pakistan's air strikes in Afghanistan that killed nearly 20 people, including women and children. New Delhi termed Islamabad's recent military attack as "another attempt by Pakistan to externalise its internal failures" and reiterated India's support for Afghanistan's "sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence" in the face of aggression.



"India strongly condemns Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

India's response comes after Pakistan Air Force launched multiple airstrikes across eastern Afghanistan on Sunday. The operation marks a severe escalation in an already volatile relationship between the two countries.

Pakistan's Ministry of Information claimed that the operation was "intelligence-based" and “highly selective” in picking targets, which he called terror hideouts belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (IS-KP).



Islamabad struck 7 targets in Nangarhar Province and Paktika Province of Afghanistan and claimed that over 80 militants were killed and multiple training centres were destroyed in these attacks.

However, Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the strikes hit residential areas and a religious seminary, killing dozens of civilians, including at least 17 members of a single family in Behsud.

Pakistan touted these strikes as a "retributive response" to the recent surge in terror attacks inside Pakistan, including the Islamabad Mosque Bombing and Banu attack, as it blamed Afghanistan for providing sanctuary to terrorists in its territory, a claim that Kabul denies.

Responding to airstrikes, Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry summoned the Pakistani ambassador and described the strikes as a ‘provocative act’ and a clear breach of the country's territorial integrity, warning that Pakistan would bear responsibility for the consequences.

Taliban's defence ministry vowed a strong response to Pakistan for "targeting civilians and religious sites" and condemned the attack as “a breach of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness.”

“We hold the Pakistani military responsible for targeting civilians and religious sites. We will respond to these attacks in due course with a measured and appropriate response," It said in a statement.