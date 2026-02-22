/'No thanks': Greenland and Denmark snub Trump’s hospital ship

Both Danish and Greenland leaders on Sunday (Feb 22) rejected Donald Trump's offer to send a naval hospital ship to the Arctic island. Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, in a Facebook post, said "no thanks' from us," saying that the Danish autonomous territory has a public health care system that provides free treatment for its citizens.



"President Trump's idea of sending an American hospital ship here to Greenland has been noted. But we have a public healthcare system where treatment is free for citizens. It is a deliberate choice and a fundamental part of our society," Nielsen wrote.

The statement comes a day after the US president said he was sending "a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there".

Earlier, Trump, in his Truth Social message about the hospital ship, posted an AI-generated image of a US Navy medical vessel, USNS Mercy.

"It's on the way!!!" he added.



Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, in a veiled reply to Trump, said she was "happy to live in a country where access to healthcare is free and equal for all. Where insurance or wealth does not determine whether one receives dignified treatment."



The public health system in Denmark is considered one of the best in the world, with access to free healthcare for citizens. In Greenland, currently, five regional hospitals are operational across the vast Arctic island, with the one in the capital Nuuk serving patients from all over the territory, population 57,000.

Relations between the United States and Denmark reached a historical low in early 2026, due to President Trump’s aggressive and public claims regarding the annexation of Greenland.

However, the tensions over Greenland between Denmark, European countries and the United States eased after Trump agreed to diplomatic negotiations with NATO partners during a high-stakes meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21.

On February 07, Denmark's foreign minister said that his country is now in a better position compared to the recent past over President Trump's wish to take Greenland under US control. However, he cautioned that the crisis has not been resolved yet. “We are not out of the crisis, and we do not have a solution yet.”