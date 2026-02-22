/PM Modi hails enduring Israel ties ahead of visit; Netanyahu floats ‘hexagon’ alliance with India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Feb 22) confirmed his visit to Israel on Wednesday and hailed “the deep bond between India and Israel” and the multi-dimensional nature of bilateral relations. The Indian PM is scheduled to visit Israel on February 25–26, marking his first trip to Israel in his third term and his second overall since 2017. During his visit, he is slated to address the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, and is expected to sign multiple agreements in the areas of defence, technology and trade.

In a post on X, Modi expressed appreciation for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s welcoming words, saying, “India attaches great importance to the strong and enduring friendship with Israel, a friendship based on mutual trust, innovation and a shared aspiration for peace and progress.”

The PM made these statements in reply to Netanyahu’s post, in which he wrote, “The bond between Israel and India is a powerful alliance between two global leaders. We are partners in innovation, security and a shared strategic vision. Together, we are building an axis of nations committed to stability and progress.”

Calling Modi his “dear friend”, the Israeli PM said, “Looking forward to seeing you in Jerusalem, PM Modi!”

Earlier in the day, during the opening of a weekly Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu hailed growing ties between the two countries. “The fabric of relations has grown tighter, and (Modi) is coming here so that we can tighten it even more,” he said, mentioning cooperation in the economic, diplomatic and security spheres.

Netanyahu announced Modi’s trip would help forge a new alliance to counter what he described as “radical” adversaries.

“In the vision I see before me, we will create an entire system, essentially a ‘hexagon’ of alliances around or within the Middle East,” the Israeli leader said.

“This includes India, Arab nations, African nations, Mediterranean nations (Greece and Cyprus), and nations in Asia that I won’t detail at the moment,” Netanyahu said, adding that he will further elaborate on his plan in the future.

“The intention here is to create an axis of nations that see eye-to-eye on the reality, challenges and goals against the radical axes, both the radical Shiite axis, which we have struck very hard, and the emerging radical Sunni axis,” he added.