The Russian civil aviation agency closed all four international airports of Moscow due to safety concerns on Sunday afternoon until further notice after a Ukrainian drone attack. Russia said its air defence forces shot down 11 Ukrainian drones within an hour. The Russian civil aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, said in a press release that air traffic restrictions were imposed at all four international airports—Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo—in Moscow due to safety concerns.

“Air defences have intercepted another UAV flying towards Moscow,” Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Max channel at 4 pm (local time).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

At around 6 pm, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched their second attack on Moscow, after which Mayor Sobyanin reported the destruction of 21 Ukrainian UAVs.

“Emergency services are working at the site of the fallen debris,” he wrote on the MAX platform

A total of 25 drones targeted the Moscow region, and the first of these was shot down at around 3 pm, after which the attacks ceased for almost two hours.

All Moscow airports imposed temporary restrictions on aircraft landings and departures. The restrictions were later lifted from some airports.

Russia claimed that over the day, its air defence systems shot down 81 drones over the Bryansk region, 26 UAVs over the Belgorod region, 17 drones over the Kaluga region, two each over the Kursk and Tula regions, and one over the Tver region.

As the war with its neighbour is about to enter the fifth year, Russia said Ukrainian drones regularly attack its different regions, including Moscow. Russia also attacked Ukraine with a barrage of missiles and drones.