/Why Donald Trump wants Susan Rice fired from Netflix amid Netflix-Paramount-Warner bros bidding war

Why does Trump want Susan Rice fired from Netflix?

Trump shared a screenshot of the post by Laura Loomer, which highlighted Rice's comment about Trump, where she threatened those who "took a knee" to the President. She suggested that if the Democrats prevail in the mid-term and next Presidential election, they should not forget about it. This political dimension of the financial war between Paramount and Netflix emerged due to Trump's not-so-hidden support for Paramount, whose owner, Larry Ellison, is a longtime Trump ally. Trump further called Netflix an "anti-American, woke company," pointing to its content deal with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

The three-way drama of Netflix-Paramount-Warner Bros

The scale of the merger between Netflix and Warner Bros is problematic to the industry regulator as it might provide Netflix with an industry monopoly, killing the theatrical release, and moving to extreme streaming dominance. This will also put strain on creators and consumers as they will have very little choice. The deal remains vulnerable to antitrust intervention. Netflix deal focuses mostly on the streaming services like HBO Max and other legacy title with with $72 billion (all-cash) for the studio and streaming business and with an enterprise value of $83billion. On the other hand, Paramount is attempting a hostile takeover of Warner Bros for $77.9 billion, with an enterprise value of $108 billion (including debt), including its declining platforms like MTV and VH1. This will put the cumulative debt of Paramount at $87–$95 billion. The Warner Bros board is leaning towards the Netflix deal. However, the Polymarket predicts a 73 per cent chance of Netflix failing to close a deal by the calendar year 2026. Netflix has allowed Warner Bros to offer a seven-day window to reopen negotiations with Paramount to convince shareholder into leaving a higher bid from Paramount.