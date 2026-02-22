/Arab and Muslim nations condemn US ambassador’s ‘Greater Israel’ remarks, demand clarification

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has created a diplomatic uproar with his unhinged interview with the US conservative commentator Tucker Carlson. He endorsed the idea of "Pax Judaica" or “Greater Israel”- that Israel has a biblical right to much of the Middle East, from “Nile to Euphrates”, essentially sweeping across Israel, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and large swaths of Saudi Arabia and Iraq. In a statement on social media platform X, Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry lambasted the comments as “extremist rhetoric” and “unacceptable” and demanded clarification from the US State Department.

In the joint statement signed by 14 Muslim and Arab nation, including UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria and the State of Palestine, as well as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council, said that the comments are against the UN Charter and undermine the efforts to deescalate the Gaza war and advance a political horizon for a two state solution,

Iran also targeted US Ambassador Mike Huckabee, in a social media post, calling it "American active complicity" in Israel's expansionist war of aggression.

What is the Pax Judaica?

Pax Judaica, is the Christian and Jewish eschatological definitions for the more formal version of “Pax Silica”. An idea of a technology-based world order with the US-Israel defence and innovation partnership as the “core” and surveillance and AI as its tools. Analysts suggest that it is the diplomatic and pragmatic vehicle for Pax Judaica. It is the idea that, after Pax Britannica and Pax Americana, Israel will be the final stage of a global superpower. Ambassador Mike Huckabee unintentionally or accidentally admitted the end goal.

"Israel is a land that God gave, through Abraham, to a people that he chose. It was a people, a place and a purpose," he claimed. He also argued that the US must "bless Israel" if it wishes to receive God’s blessing, citing the biblical passage that says God "blesses those who bless Israel and curses those who curse Israel".