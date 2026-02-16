/Maharashtra: 1-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped, assaulted; relative arrested after CCTV breakthrough in Dahisar

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light from Dahisar, where a one-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted, sending waves of anger and grief through the local community. According to police officials, the toddler went missing from near her residence, leaving her family in a state of panic.

When the child could not be found despite a frantic search in the neighbourhood, her parents approached the police and filed a complaint. Officers immediately began scanning CCTV footage from nearby buildings and streets to trace her movements.

Investigators said a crucial breakthrough came when a 25-year-old man, identified as a relative of the child, was seen on camera carrying the toddler away.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Based on the footage and further technical verification, police traced the suspect and took him into custody within hours.

The child was later found and rushed for medical examination. Officials confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code. The accused has been formally arrested and is expected to be produced before a local court.

The girl’s father has demanded strict and speedy action against the accused. Speaking to reporters, he said the family is devastated and struggling to process the trauma. “We trusted him. We never imagined something like this could happen within the family,” he said, urging authorities to ensure the harshest punishment. Residents of the area expressed shock that the accused was someone known to the family. Several neighbours gathered outside the building after news of the arrest spread, calling for stronger safety measures and vigilance in residential areas.

Police officials have assured that the investigation is being conducted on priority and that all evidence, including CCTV footage and medical reports, is being carefully examined. They have also appealed to citizens to remain alert and immediately report any suspicious activity involving children.



