/Zelensky arrives in US to end war; Russian strikes in Kharkiv kills a toddler and two more

As Ukrainian President Zelensky leaves for the US in the hope of bringing an end to the war, Russia's drone attack targets residential buildings in Kharkiv. The strikes have killed three, including a toddler, and 17 have been injured. In a Telegram post, Oleh Synehubov, the governor of Kharkiv, wrote, "Three people were killed, including a 1.5-year-old girl whose body was pulled out from under the rubble. 17 people were injured to varying degrees, some of whom were hospitalised."

He added, "In total, six residential buildings and 15 cars were damaged." These strikes come at a time when the president is hopeful of lasting peace in the region.

Zelensky has arrived in the US and will be meeting Trump on August 19. As he reached Washington, he wrote on X, “I am grateful to POTUS for the invitation. We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably. And peace must be lasting.”

“Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East—part of Donbas—and Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack,” he pointed out. Also mentioning that, yet again in 2022, the country was in a similar position while defending its land.

“When Ukraine was given so called “security guarantees” in 1994, but they didn't work. Of course, Crimea should not have been given up then, just as Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odesa, or Kharkiv after 2022. Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence,” he added.

"I am confident that we will defend Ukraine, effectively guarantee security," lauding the soldiers on the frontline, Zelensky mentioned the notable gains in regions like Donetsk and Sumy.