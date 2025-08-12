A child in Jerusalem was tied to a chair with duct tape at his daycare. The mother, Moran Bracha, filed a police complaint after this incident came to light. The teacher shared a photo of the son bound to the chair on the parents’ WhatsApp group; the mother was startled to see it. Although it was mentioned that it was a fun activity, nothing about it looked like it was enjoyable. Bracha later learnt that there was a clown visiting the class, and in zest, he kept bounding the child to the chair. As the child kept resisting and didn’t stay put, it looks like the next step was tappng him.

Bracha took to social media to talk about the incident, in which she mentioned, “My son came back from daycare last week after they had a really "nice" clown activity in the daycare.”

She added, “The nice clown decided to tie my son to a chair, ask why then I have no answer, at the same time the kindergarten teacher took it and sent his picture along with all the pictures of the activity to the kindergarten group, as if it looked normal to her what they did to him.”