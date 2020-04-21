Maharahtra govt revokes lockdown relaxation in Mumbai, Pune

Maharashtra government on Tuesday revoked lockdown relaxations and exemptions for Mumbai and Pune regions.

People are not behaving responsibly, the rest of the parts of the state will continue to have partial exemptions, the Maharashtra chief minister's office declared.

In Mumbai's slum area in Dharavi, twelve new coronavirus cases were reported with one person dieing of the virus. The total number of coronavirus cases in the area has increased to 179 with 12 deaths reported.

West Bengal today reported 274 active coronavirus cases. 15 people have died due to the virus in the state.

Meanwhile, union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that there have been reports that convalescent plasma can play a crucial role in the recovery of coronavirus patients.

"We have requested the Red Cross volunteers to approach people who have recovered from coronavirus and motivate them to donate blood," the health minister said.

In Chandigarh, 27 people tested positive for COVID-19 while in Tamil Nadu 76 persons tested positive for the virus today. The number of coroanvirus cases has now risen to 1,596 in the state.

One person died due to the virus in Tamil Nadu today, with the death toll climbing to 18 in the state.

Kerala recorded 19 new cases for the virus today, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said with the total number of cases reaching 117.