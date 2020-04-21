Delhi govt will conduct COVID-19 test on mediapersons in national capital: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government will conduct COVID-19 test on mediapersons in the national capital, after 53 scribes tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mumbai.

Responding to a tweet in which a person requested the CM to arrange mass COVID-19 test for mediapersons in Delhi on the lines of the one carried out in Mumbai, Kejriwal said, "Sure. We will do that."

However, the chief minister did not elaborate.

We will ensure food security for all Delhiites throughout the period in which people will face the economic impact of Corona https://t.co/Uu5hDWWgFQ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 21, 2020 ×

Kejriwal further said that the Delhi government will provide ration to 30 lakh people who don't have ration cards and added, that the state government will also procure 60 new ambulances in wake of coronavirus outbreak: Arvind Kejriwal.

There are 1,603 active cases of COVID-19 in Delhi; 47 people have died of coronavirus.

Out of 1,397 samples taken, 78 people were found infected with COVID-19 on Monday.