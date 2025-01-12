Prayagraj is all decked up to host Mahakumbh 2025 starting Monday (Jan 13) which will continue until February 26, 2025. In the crowd filled with spiritual enlightenment, Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Saturday (Jan 11) at Varanasi on her way to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh.

A flock of devotees has gathered at the Triveni Sangam, which stands in the Hindu tradition as the confluence of the Ganges (Ganga), the Yamuna, and the Saraswati River, to take holy dips. It makes this Kumbh Mela unique because of the rare cosmic phenomenon associated with this event, which happens once every 144 years and will not be witnessed again until 2169.

Laurene Powell Jobs offers prayers at UP temple ahead of Maha Kumbh





Steve Jobs's wife, Laurene Powell, offered prayers by visiting the renowned Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi accompanied by Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj from Niranjani Akhara. She wore a pink suit and a white dupatta on her head.

Laurene, who was renamed 'Kamala', will attend the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. According to Giri Ji Maharaj, she will stay in Kumbh and is also planning to take a dip in Ganga.

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP | Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara, along with Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/TMv1W3t4iw — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025

"She followed the traditions of the temple...As per our Indian tradition, in Kashi Vishwanath, no other Hindu can touch the Shivling. That's why she was made to see the Shivling from outside," Kailashanand Giri said.

He also mentioned that they prayed for the successful completion of the Maha Kumbh without any obstacles. “I came here to invite Mahadev. Our disciple Maharshi Vyasanand is with us from America. Tomorrow he is becoming a Mahamandaleshwar in my Akhara," he added.

Devotees brave the cold for a sacred dip

Around 25 lakh people took a dip in the Sangam on Saturday (Jan 11), two days prior to the official commencement of Kumbh. The area was covered with layers of thick fog but that didn’t stop the enthusiasm and beliefs of the devotees.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | Devotees take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam ahead of #MahaKumbh2025, as cold wave and fog engulf the city. pic.twitter.com/7lVDwn59BP — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2025

Mahakumbh 2025: Dates

Kumbh will officially begin tomorrow with the Paush Purnima Snan and will conclude on February 26, aligning with Maha Shivratri. The festival will see multiple Shahi Snan (holy dips) during its course:

January 13, 2025: Festival begins with Paush Purnima Snan

January 14, 2025: Makar sankranti (First Shahi Snan)

January 29, 2025: Mauni amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)

February 3, 2025: Basant panchami (Third Shahi Snan)

February 12, 2025: Maghi purnima





#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | Devotees take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam ahead of #MahaKumbh2025



A devotee, Hemlata Tiwari says "It is extremely cold here but we are enjoying a lot. Devotees from all across the country come here. I am very happy that I got this opportunity..." pic.twitter.com/xO278QM7EO — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to run buses from all districts to Prayagraj for the event, making it easier for devotees to reach the Triveni Sangam.

According to the PTI news agency, Kumbh in 2019 saw a total of 25 crore devotees visiting the Sangam. The Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation is preparing to transport millions of devotees, with over 45 crore attendees expected this year, as per data from AI-enabled CCTV cameras in the Mela area.

(With inputs from agencies)






