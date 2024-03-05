Lunar Eclipse to coincide with Holi this year. Will it affect auspicious festivities? All you need to know

Lunar Eclipse 2024: This month’s first major astronomical event, the lunar eclipse will take place around March 25. The day coincides with Holi, also known as the festival of colours. It is also one of the biggest Hindu festivals which celebrates the eternal love of deities Radha and Krishna and signifies the triumph of good over evil.

The eclipse or grahana, as called in Sanskrit texts, is considered a noteworthy phenomenon in Hinduism. The day is closely associated with Vedic texts in Hinduism, with significance in both astrology and astronomy.

Hinduism generally believes grahana (or eclipse) as a bad omen and many Hindus undertake certain activities like fasting before, during and after the onset of an eclipse.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming lunar eclipse and whether it will affect the Holi celebrations in India:

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

First things first, the lunar eclipse expected to occur on March 25 will be a Penumbral lunar eclipse. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, but the three celestial bodies do not align perfectly. Instead, the Moon moves through the outer part of Earth's shadow, known as the penumbra.

During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon dims slightly as it enters the Earth's penumbral shadow, but the effect is often subtle and can be difficult to observe with the naked eye.

Unlike partial or total lunar eclipses where the Moon passes through the Earth's umbral shadow, penumbral eclipses typically result in only a faint shading or darkening of the Moon's surface.

Because the penumbral shadow is less dense than the umbral shadow, penumbral lunar eclipses are considered less dramatic and noticeable compared to partial or total lunar eclipses.

Will it affect Holi celebrations? What are the beliefs in Hinduism?

As per Hindu tradition, the sutak period is observed as the time when the lunar eclipse happens and all kinds of auspicious activities are prohibited during this period.

The eclipse will be on the same day as Holi, but the penumbral lunar eclipse will not be visible in India, therefore, there will be no sutak period during that time. This means, there will be no hindrance in the celebrations of the Holi festival in India.

However, before a solar eclipse, it is common for individuals of the Hindu faith to fast for up to six hours. Meals are often prepared only after the eclipse has passed, following guidelines outlined in the Kurma Purana regarding meal consumption during the event.

Pregnant women are believed to be particularly vulnerable to the effects of an eclipse and are expected to observe stricter religious prohibitions to prevent birth defects in their children.

Lunar eclipse 2024: When and where to watch?

The penumbral eclipse will begin at 12:53 am EDT (0453 GMT), the maximum stage of the eclipse will occur a couple of hours later at 3:12 am EDT (0712 GMT) and the penumbral eclipse will end at 5:32 am EDT (0932 GMT). However, it will not be visible in India.

The lunar eclipse will only be visible in parts of Ireland, Belgium, Spain, England, South Norway, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Germany, the United States, Japan, Switzerland, Netherlands and France.