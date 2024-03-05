Bengaluru prison radicalisation case: NIA launches 17 raids in 7 Indian states

The Government of India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (March 5) launched raids across seven states in connection with a case involving the radicalisation of prisoners by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in Karnataka.

The raids, as per media reports citing officials, are being carried out at 17 locations. Further details are awaited.

What is the Bengaluru prison radicalisation case?

As per a PTI news agency report, in January of this year, the NIA had filed a charge-sheet against eight individuals in the Bengaluru prison radicalisation case. The accused included T Naseer from Kerala's Kannur, who is serving a life sentence in Bengaluru since 2013, and Junaid Ahmed alias "JD" and Salman Khan, suspected to have fled abroad.

Also read | Spanish woman gang rape case: Jharkhand High Court takes suo moto cognisance of crime

The case originated from a Bengaluru City Police investigation in July last year, where arms, ammunition, hand grenades, and walkie-talkies were seized from seven accused. The seizure occurred at the house of one of the accused.

After taking over the case in October last year, the NIA revealed that accused Naseer, who was involved in several blast cases, had contacted the other accused while they were in the Bengaluru prison in 2017. He had managed to get them all transferred to his barrack to radicalise and recruit them into the LeT.

Naseer first radicalised and recruited Ahmed and Khan and then conspired with the former to radicalise and recruit the remaining accused.

Additionally, he conspired with Khan to deliver arms, ammunition, hand grenades, and walkie-talkies to others for a planned "fidayeen" (suicide) attack and to help Naseer escape police custody en route to court.

Ahmed also instructed his co-accused to steal used police caps for the attack and to commit arson on government buses as practice. However, the plot was foiled with the seizure of arms in July last year.