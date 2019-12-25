Lucknow: PM Modi unveils statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of the latter's 95th birth anniversary.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present during the occasion.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow where Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled Vajpayee's statue.

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan, on Vajpayee's birth anniversary, today. pic.twitter.com/D3IcC222Ga — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 25, 2019 ×

"We have made special security arrangements. The city has been sectored into four parts and security personnel have been deputed there. The officers are not only patrolling but are keeping a hawk-eye on any untoward movement," said Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to microblogging site Twitter today and paid his tribute to former PM Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.

"A tribute to the former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his birth anniversary. He is settled in the hearts of the countrymen," the prime minister's tweet read.

On the occasion, PM Modi launched 'Atal Bhujal Yojana' - a scheme for the better management of groundwater.

(With inputs from ANI)