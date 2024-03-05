Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India dismisses UN agency's 'unwarranted' concerns

India said that the UN Human Rights body's 'concerns' about the country's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 later this summer was 'unwarranted'. India's response came during the general debate on the oral update by the UN Human Rights agency's High Commissioner Volker Türk.

Speaking at the 55th session of the Human Rights Council, Türk said that India's general elections will be "unique in scale" but added that he was "concerned by increasing restrictions on the civic space – with human rights defenders, journalists and perceived critics targeted – as well as by hate speech and discrimination against minorities, especially Muslims".

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Arindam Bagchi, said that Türk's concerns about India's elections are "unwarranted and do not reflect the reality of the largest democracy in the world."

"In any democracy, argumentation is natural. It is imperative that those in positions of authority do not allow their judgement to be clouded by propaganda," Bagchi added.

Referring to the nature of India's democratic polity, Bagchi said that the country's constitutional values are backed by "fiercely independent institutions, including a robust judiciary, that aim to protect the rights of all."

"Our electoral process has been characterized by a high degree of people’s participation and full faith in the electoral mandate by all. In fact, we are privileged that many across the world seek to learn from our experience and aspire to emulate it," Bagchi added.

Also watch | Unravelling performance of Indian economy before and after polls × In past years, the effectiveness of India's Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for speedy voting process has garnered accolades across the world.