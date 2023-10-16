India's foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi appointed next Indian envoy to UN in Geneva
Story highlights
"Arindam Bagchi (IFS:1995), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva," a foreign ministry statement said.
"Arindam Bagchi (IFS:1995), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva," a foreign ministry statement said.
India's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has been appointed as the next Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva, New Delhi announced on Monday (Oct 16). "Arindam Bagchi (IFS:1995), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva," a ministry statement said.
"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the statement added. In Geneva, Bagchi would succeed Indra Mani Pandey who is set to return to New Delhi.
Bagchi took over as the foreign ministry spokesperson in March 2020 and handled a critical number of issues including the eastern Ladakh border row, India's COVID-19 response and New Delhi's G20 presidency.
trending now
Earlier, Bagchi served as ambassador to Croatia and deputy high commissioner to Sri Lanka. He also had a stint in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as well as India's permanent mission at the UN in New York.
According to a report by the news agency PTI on Monday, four senior diplomats, including joint secretary (G20) Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur and high commissioner to Mauritius K Nandini Singla are being considered for the post of the foreign ministry spokesperson.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.