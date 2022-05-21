‘Live in the present': Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra shares success mantra with students

Essel Group Chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra on Saturday extended his best wishes to the students graduating the class of 2022 from Mount Litera School International in Mumbai.

Dr Chandra had come here to be a part of the Class 2022 Graduation Ceremony - Dare to Dream.

While addressing the students, Dr Chandra shared some success mantras. He said, "There is regret in past, and future thoughts give anxieties, hence try to live in present."

"Live in the present and accept the reality as it takes away half of the sufferings," the Essel Group Chairman added.

Talking about his experience, Dr Chandra said that May 21, 1926, was the day when his great-grandfather (had established this group.

Dr Chandra added that the lesson of these sufferings is that misery is everywhere, and everyone has to go through them.

"It was 21 May 1926 when great grandfather established this group and our family has seen ups and downs. Those learnings say sufferings are everywhere. Everyone has to go through sufferings - big or small."

This is the second batch graduating from Mumbai's Mount Litera School International. The first celebration was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.