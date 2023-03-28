Lithuanian embassy in India collaborates for Sanskrit-Lithuanian street art project

The Lithuanian embassy in India has undertaken a unique project to highlight the linguistic similarities between Sanskrit and Lithuanian, two of the oldest languages in the world. The project involves a street art mural on the outer wall of the Harcourt Butler School in Delhi's Mandir Marg area, showcasing common words in both languages. The colourful mural depicts traditional Lithuanian style and patterns, and it is set to become a popular attraction for passersby.

Diana Mickeviciene, ambassador of Lithuania, highlighted the link between Sanskrit and Lithuanian and how this bonds the two countries together.

"Lithuanian language is officially recognised as the closest living sister language of Sanskrit and we are very keen to research this particular connection. We have been keen to bring this message of friendship and historical connection. We are looking forward to more present and modern connection," Mickeviciene told WION.

Elaborating in Hindi she pointed out, "hamarey desh ki dosti ka nishan bharat key liye (This is a symbol of friendship between India and Lithuania)."

Linas Kaziulionis, a Lithuanian artist, painted the mural on the outer wall of the school. He symbolically painted the final keywords of the mural, "Deva" and "Agni," which have a profound meaning for both nations and represent the linguistic and cultural connection between the people of Lithuania and India.

"Really amazing, India is a very good country and planning to come here again. I am very glad to be here and show language similarities," said Kaziulionis.

The project involved painting the most common day-to-day Sanskrit-Lithuanian words like Sapna, Madhu, Agni, and Deva in both Devanagari and Lithuanian scripts. The project has not only highlighted the connection between ancient languages but also brought together people from different cultures and backgrounds in a celebration of art and language.

The Lithuanian Embassy in association with Vilnius University and the Lithuanian language institute has also published a unique dictionary that showcases the auspicious 108 words in Lithuanian and Sanskrit, which sound and mean the same.

The development comes at a time when the Indian embassy is expected to begin its operations in the country in April. The visas for the first Indian diplomats are being given by the Lithuanian embassy in Delhi. The Indian cabinet last year approved the opening of an Indian embassy in the European country.