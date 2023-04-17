Liquor policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says case 'fake'; CBI asked 56 questions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday (April 16) for nearly nine hours in the liquor policy case. Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other party leaders when he reached the CBI headquarters. So far, he hasn't been given another date for the second round of questioning.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was questioned as a witness in the same case in which former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested last month.

Kejriwal told reporters: "The CBI asked me a total of 56 questions. Everything is fake. The case is fake. I am convinced they don't have anything on us, not a single piece of evidence."

The CBI recorded Kejriwal's statement in connection with the case and also noted that it will be verified and collated with the "available evidence".

#UPDATE | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal leaves the CBI office after nine hours of questioning in the liquor policy case.

Kejriwal said that the investigating agency does not have evidence against the AAP government to prove that "it has committed any wrong in the framing of now scrapped new excise policy."

While speaking to the reporters, Kejriwal further said: "CBI questioning was conducted for 9.5 hours. I answered all the questions. The entire alleged liquor scam is false and is out of bad politics. AAP is 'kattar imaandaar party'. They want to finish AAP but the country's people are with us."

The news agency ANI reported quoting sources that while Kejriwal was being questioned by the CBI, the AAP called an emergency meeting of senior leaders this evening amid concerns that he could be arrested.

(With inputs from agencies)

