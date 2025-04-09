LinkedIn has released a list of the top 25 Indian companies, which features prominent companies. The list is compiled based on work culture, low attrition rates, and other criteria. TCS tops the list, Accenture holds rank 2. Despite being in controversy for its chief's 70-hour week remark Infosys is comfortably placed in third position.

LinkedIn released a document in which they have highlighted the country's evolving work culture: "The jobs landscape in India is evolving. While manufacturing giants are planning to hire more women in traditionally male-dominated roles, companies across India Inc are now focusing on skills when hiring."

Further added, "LinkedIn data shows that 70% of the skills used in most jobs will change in the next five years, indicating that more shifts are yet to come. In fact, over half the professionals globally say that they are open to pivoting into a new role or industry, and a quarter plan to learn new skills to make it happen."

The list released has been collated using LinkedIn's data and methodology that evaluates companies based on certain parameters like upskilling for employees, timely promotions, low attrition rate, and more. "To be eligible, companies must have had 5,000 or more global employees with at least 500 in India as of December 31, 2024. Attrition can be no higher than 10% over the methodology time period, based on LinkedIn data. Similarly, organisations that have had layoffs of 10% or more of their workforce based on corporate announcements or public, reliable sources between January 1, 2024 and the list launch, are not eligible."

Here are the top 10:

1. Tata Consultancy Services

2. Accenture

3. Infosys

4. Fidelity Investments

5. Cognizant

6. Oracle

7. JPMorganChase

8. Amazon

9. Alphabet Inc.

10. The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC)