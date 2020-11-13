Light a Diya for our brave soldiers, says PM Modi in his Diwali message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all Indians to pay tribute to Indian soldiers this Diwali. He addressed the nation in a video message that featured soldiers, police officials and health workers. PM thanked them for their service and expressed gratitude for their families. He tweeted his video message.

"This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can`t do justice to the sense of gratitude we`ve for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We`re also grateful to families of those on the borders," read the tweet.

"Friends, we must remember our brave soldiers who are guarding our borders even in this festive time, serving Bharat Mata and providing security. We must celebrate Diwali only after remembering them. We must also light a lamp for these brave sons and daughters of Mother India," the Prime Minister said.

Watch the full address here:

This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders. pic.twitter.com/UAKqPLvKR8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020

Diwali, the festival of lights will be celebrated on November 14 this year.