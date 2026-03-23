/LG Manoj Sinha hands over jobs to terror victims’ families, vows justice in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant step aimed at rehabilitating families affected by terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday handed over appointment letters to the Next of Kin (NoKs) of terror victims at the Convention Centre in Jammu.

A total of 37 NoKs of terrorism victims received government job letters, while 29 NoKs of government employees who lost their lives in service were also provided appointments. Additional beneficiaries' underage relaxation provisions were included under the Jammu & Kashmir Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme-2022 and SRO-43.

Paying tribute to the victims, the Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring justice and dignity for affected families. “I pledge to the families of terror victims that we will work with full commitment to secure their dignified and honourable lives. We will not rest until justice reaches every family,” he said.

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Emphasising that justice extends beyond punishment, Sinha highlighted the importance of healing and restoring dignity. He noted that justice also lies in acknowledging the pain of grieving families and ensuring their stories are remembered. “The stories of terror-victim families, once forgotten, are now being rewritten with renewed memory and honour,” he said.

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Calling the present moment a “decisive turning point” for Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor said that the youth and victim families aspire for a better future, and it is the collective responsibility of society and government to create opportunities for them.

In a stern warning to terror networks, Sinha declared that there is no longer any safe haven for terrorists or their supporters in the Union Territory. “Those who shielded terror elements must know that their protection is crumbling. The era of terror is over,” he asserted.

He further stated that individuals who were part of the terror ecosystem and had infiltrated government institutions would face strict legal action. According to him, those directly linked to terrorism are being removed from service, while long-neglected victim families are now being supported through government employment.

Describing the initiative as more than a policy shift, Sinha called it a “moral declaration” for a new Jammu and Kashmir, one that prioritises justice in action. “This is a clear message that a new order has arrived, one that punishes those tied to terrorism and restores dignity to victims,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also acknowledged past systemic failures, stating that many victim families had been ignored for decades.