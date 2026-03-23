/NIA raids multiple locations across Kashmir Valley

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted multiple raids across various districts of the Kashmir division as part of an ongoing investigation. The searches were carried out in North Kashmir’s Kupwara and Handwara areas, as well as in the Nowgam locality of Srinagar district.

Initial reports suggest that the raids, conducted with the support of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces, are linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast case. Officials have been searching for premises and examining documents and electronic devices, with operations still underway at several locations.

Accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and Jammu and Kashmir Police, NIA teams also carried out early morning searches in Shurat village of Kulgam district and the Guloora area of Handwara in Kupwara.

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In Kulgam, investigators searched the residence of a local individual, scrutinising documents and electronic devices as part of the ongoing Delhi blast probe. Meanwhile, in Guloora, Handwara, a separate raid was conducted at the residence of an unidentified businessman, reportedly linked to what officials described as the Delhi Red Fort blast case, suggesting possible overlaps in investigations into explosive incidents in the national capital.