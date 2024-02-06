LeT terrorist arrested in New Delhi is ex-Pakistan Army person: Police

Riyaz Ahmad, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and a key operative of a terror module in Jammu and Kashmir was arrested on New Delhi railway station, police said on Tuesday (February 6). Ahmad is a retired Pakistan Army person , as per a statement by Delhi Police. The arrest was made on February 4.

"The accused, Riyaz Ahmed, was a retired army personnel and was actively involved in hatching a conspiracy along with his associates to receive arms and ammunition from across the LoC by the terrorist handlers of LeT for carrying out subversive activities in J&K,"

"The accused was involved in hatching conspiracy along with Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather in receiving arms and ammunition from across the LOC by the terrorist handlers," said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railways, as quoted by ANI.

The arrest was made after specific information from investigation agencies in Jammu and Kashmir. A terror module in Kupwara was busted by local agencies. Five people were arrested on January 27. Arms and ammunition were seized as well.

Riyaz Ahmed ws able to escape the action from the authorities and security forces learnt that he was likely to reach New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday.

A police team comprising Inspector Vishwanath Paswan, SHO/NDRS, SI Naseeb Singh, ASI Yadram, ASI Sushil, HC Jaiveer and HC Gaurav and others was deployed at entry, exit points of New Delhi railway station and even inside the station.

"The alert staff acted promptly, identified the alleged Riyaz Ahmad in the crowd and apprehended him while he was trying to flee from Exit Gate No. 1 of New Delhi Railway Station in the early hours," said the DCP as quoted by ANI.