/Dr BR Ambedkar death anniversary 2025: Untold stories of the architect of Indian constitution

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was the social reformer who challenged Indian societal barriers, rejected indignity in all forms and stood up for the marginalised and depressed classes of Hindus. From burning of the Manusmriti, standing against Gandhi to embracing Buddhism, Ambedkar's intellectual and political endeavours have shaped the definition of social justice in India. Eventhough caste pride is still evident, violence against Dalits is still prevalent, he laid the framework for the perpetual battle for the annihilation of caste. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Ambedkar.

Ambedkar refused to call M K Gandhi 'Mahtama'

In a 1955 BBC interview, BR Ambedkar said that Gandhi "was never a Mahatma", he urged that “Gandhi did not deserve that title”, particularly because of the brand of politics of Gandhi. He said that Gandhism was a dangerous doctrine. Gandhi was a structural functionalist; he believed that social stratification, like class, caste, is there to serve certain functions. “He was just an episode in the history of India, not an epoch maker,” said Ambedkar. Peace researcher Johan Galtunberg said that the error was not in the man but in the structural violence itself. Gandhi, eventhough he recognised it, did not prioritise. His prescription was of an ideal society with an established caste system. However, he later resorted to euphemism to justify his caste support by attributing caste as ‘varna’.

Ambedkar converted to Buddhism

"Hindu religion is a dead religion…Nobody can get deliverance in the Hindu religion," said Ambedkar in Nagpur before converting to Buddhism along with his large followers in 1956. Instead, he presented Buddhism as a religion of equality and culture, where everyone from every caste, creed and community is connected by one thing only, suffering or ‘dukka’. Ambedkar was born in a Mahar family. He faced extreme difficulties due to his caste and poor financial conditions. Much of his intellectual and political struggle was influenced by his life experience.

Ambedkar led the Mahad Satyagraha

Ambedkar led all his followers to Chavdar Lake, Mahad, Maharashtra, on March 20, 1927, where he violated the long-imposed restriction on Dalits (untouchables) on the use of public water sources. On the eve of the protest, caste brahmins secured a stay order from the court. Against all the odds the act of drinking water from the tank was a symbolic resistance against the established caste system.

Ambedkar Manusmriti Dahan

Ambedkar, in 1927, publicly burnt the text that embodies the hegemony of the caste Hindu. The text Manusmriti perpetuated the caste system, patriarchy, and exploitation of the lower castes. Manusmriti was torn page by page and burnt by Dr Ambedkar, Sahastrabuddhe and six other Dalits. However, there was a single picture of Gandhi in the protest site, implying Dalits were still not disillusioned by him.

Ambedkar advocated for the Dharma Chakra in the Indian flag

Ambedkar pushed to replace the spinning wheel with the Ashok Chakra or Dharma Chakra in the Indian flag. The spinning wheel was the symbol attributed to Gandhi, which implied self-reliance, progress and justice. Ambedkar saw it as bound to a specific time and a political goal. Instead, he suggested the Asok Chakra, which represents India's spiritual, moral foundation, the 24 'wheel of law'.

Ambedkar and the RSS

There is a shift in RSS from burning effigies of Ambedkar to appropriating him. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah once shouted in the Parliament, “Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar”, it has become a new fashion of late. In 1949, just before the drafting of the Indian Constitution, the RSS mouthpiece Organiser wrote that there is nothing Bharatiya about the constitution. The Hindu Code Bill, which addressed issues like intercaste marriage, inheritance and guardianship, was vehemently opposed by the Sangh, took out protests, and burnt its effigies. Now the RSS has shifted its stance from criticism to praise, actively seeking to co-opt Ambedkar's legacy.