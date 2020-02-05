Suspected case of coronavirus admitted to isolation ward of Haryana-based hospital

A suspected case of coronavirus was on Tuesday admitted to an isolation ward of Hisar's Civil Hospital. The suspected patient, Mohan is pursuing MBBS from China and had recently returned from there, said Hospital's Nodal Officer.

"He returned from China on February 1 and called us up on 3rd, after experiencing fever and sore throat. His samples have been taken. Results are awaited," said Rama Goyal, Nodal Officer Rapid Action Committee.

Mohan underwent a medical check-up at Delhi airport upon his arrival. Doctors have collected his samples which have further been sent to Delhi's NCD central lab and his reports are likely to arrive after three days.

Also Read: India: ICMR working on drug for nCOV

"ENT doctors have collected the samples from the adrenal part of the patient's throat. Currently, he is being treated for a fever. Family and health workers have been instructed to maintain a proper distance from the patient," Rama added.

The virus originated in Wuhan in December and has since then spread to various parts around the world. China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate.